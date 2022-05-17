‘Strong is the new sexy’ in Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s side plank variation

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni loves her yoga routine. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer by profession, daughter of Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor, keeps sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile. Riddhima’s social media profile is replete with pictures of herself from her living room, engrossed in her yoga poses. Riddhima hardly misses a day from her yoga routine and believes in dedicating her entire focus and concentration to the yoga poses. Riddhima, on a regular basis, is spotted motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their health seriously with snippets from her own fitness routine on social media.

Riddhima, a day back, shared a short snippet of the way she kickstarted the new week. Riddhima took to her Instagram profile to share a picture of herself acing a side plank variation with perfection. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen balancing her entire body on her one palm and her one foot with the other foot folded from the knees and the other arm stretched upwards. Dressed in a monochrome cropped tank top and a pair of grey trousers, the jewellery designer can be seen slaying the yoga pose with ease all the while looking directly at the camera. With the picture, Riddhima also shared her fitness state of mind with these hashtags with her post - #practiceyogaeveryday, #sideplankvariation, #mondaymotivation, #positiveenergy, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl. Take a look at her picture here:

Plank is a super intense routine which comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the balance, coordination, alignment, flexibility and the metabolism of the body. It also focuses on working out and strengthening the core muscles. Side plank variation, on the other hand, helps in working out and stabilising the muscles in your shoulders, hips, and sides of your core. It also helps in protecting the spine and reducing the risk of back injuries.

