When we get into a habit, it can be difficult for us to get out of it. However, when it starts to impact us, physically, emotionally and mentally, it is important to rethink and then find ways to stop a bad habit. "Those who wanted to stop an unhealthy habit (e.g. eating unhealthy foods or smoking tobacco), it's way easier to swap an unhealthy habit for a healthy one than to stop a habit altogether. That's because once we have a habit, their neural pathways are literally ingrained in our brains. So, since good habits form a vital part of a flourishing life and self-leadership, today, I wanted to remind you to swap it, not stop it," wrote Therapist Maike Neuhaus. Maike further noted down a few ways by which we can replace a bad habit with a good one and help ourselves to fight the urge of getting back to an unhealthy habit.

Struggling with a bad habit? Here's how you can get rid of it(Unsplash)

Identify the cue: Identifying the thing that triggers ourselves to get back to a bad habit – be it stress or anxiety or boredom, we need to pinpoint the real cue and address it.

Analyse the routine: The routine is doing the bad habit itself. Be it scrolling through social media or taking a break to go outside and have a smoke, knowing the routine will help us to replace it with another habit that can prove to be good for us.

Recognise the reward: Any bad habit gives a reward to the brain – a dopamine rush when we go out for a smoke or scroll through social media. When we start to recognise the way, it makes the mind and the body happy for a moment before impacting it negatively, we will be able to address it in a more effective way.

Keep the cue, change the routine: Now that we know the reward the habit provides, we can change the routine with the same cue. When we feel anxious or stressed, we can replace smoking with brisk walking or taking a break to listen to music. Keep repeating it till it becomes a habit.

