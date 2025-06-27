Suryakumar Yadav’s surgery puts spotlight on silent athlete injury: What is sports hernia? Know symptoms, risk factors

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany. A sports hernia, also known as athletic pubalgia, is an injury to the core muscle of the abdomen and legs, causing chronic groin pain, especially with strenuous physical activities. Also read | Ankle injury unveils sports hernia in Suryakumar Yadav: Know causes, symptoms, treatment and recovery Suryakumar Yadavis in recovery after sports hernia surgery. (Instagram/ Suryakumar Yadav)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mohit M Kukreja, arthroscopic and sports medicine surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Centre explained how cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's situation highlights the importance of addressing sports hernias promptly to avoid further complications and ensure a speedy return to the game.

What is sporting hernia?

Dr Kukreja said, “A sporting hernia is not a classical hernia with a palpable bulge. It is rather a soft tissue injury where the muscles, tendons, or ligaments in the lower abdomen or groin are torn because of chronic stress. Cricketers, footballers, or hockey players are most likely to have it due to frequent twisting, sprinting, or sudden changes in direction. What's difficult is that the pain comes and goes, and without a proper diagnosis, it can be chalked up to muscle strain.”

He added, “In cases like Suryakumar Yadav, when movement and the core are so integral to his position as a player, this is an injury that can continue to develop if ignored. The positive news about this type of injury is that when there's a proper diagnosis, it can be treated manually and/or surgically depending on the direction of the doctor. Most players will return to form with the proper rehab plan.”

What are the symptoms of sports hernia

According to Dr Kukreja, the most common symptom is a deep, sharp pain in the lower abdomen or groin. “It usually gets worse with sudden movements like sprinting, twisting, or kicking. Athletes often say the pain eases with rest but returns quickly once they’re active again. There’s usually no visible bulge, which makes it tricky to spot. Sometimes, even coughing or sneezing can trigger discomfort,” he said.

Diagnosis and treatment of sports hernia

Dr Kukreja said, “It can be confusing because it mimics other groin injuries or even conditions like a pulled muscle. A proper diagnosis needs a combination of physical examination and imaging tests like MRI. The key is a thorough evaluation by someone who understands sports-related injuries. If the pain keeps coming back and regular groin injury treatment isn’t working, it’s a sign to dig deeper.”

According to Dr Kukreja, surgery is not always the first step. He said, “In many cases, rest, physiotherapy, and core strengthening exercises can help. The goal is to reduce stress on the injured area and build muscle balance. But if pain doesn’t improve with rehab or keeps coming back, then surgery might be needed to repair the torn tissue. Every case is different, so the treatment plan depends on the severity.”

Recovery and who can get it

Dr Kukreja added that recovery isn’t just about healing, it’s also about rebuilding strength where it’s needed. “A structured rehab program focusing on core stability, hip flexibility, and muscle balance is crucial. Returning to full activity too quickly is a common mistake. The idea is to fix what caused the injury in the first place so it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

This is not limited to sportspersons. “Anyone who lifts heavy objects regularly, like gym-goers or people in physically demanding jobs, can be at risk. It’s caused by repeated strain on the lower abdominal area, so intense workouts or sudden awkward movements can lead to the same kind of tissue damage,” Dr Kukreja said.

He warned, if it’s ignored, the pain can become chronic and start affecting daily movements, not just sports, and said: “It can also lead to compensatory injuries because people start moving differently to avoid the pain. If someone has groin or lower abdominal pain that lasts more than a couple of weeks, keeps coming back after rest, or affects their ability to work out or move normally, it’s time to get it checked.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.