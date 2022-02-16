The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez is sweating it out at the gym

Taylor Zakhar Perez believes in working hard in the gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of his high intensity routines on his Instagram profiles with the intention of motivating his Instagram fans to start taking their health seriously.

Taylor keeps sharing pictures and videos of his fitness ventures – from his high intensity workout diaries to skiing. Taylor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of the gym working out in animal mode. The videos are witness to the hard work and dedication that the actor puts in her fitness routine.

A day back, Taylor shared a set of videos fresh from the gym on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Taylor can be seen working out in beast mode with battle ropes. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a dark olive-green pair of gym shorts, Taylor can be seen working on his arm muscles by vigorously moving the battle ropes. In the other video, Taylor can be seen working hard with dumbbells and moving them to improve his arm muscles. In the gym setup, Taylor can be seen looking away from the camera while being engrossed in his fitness routine. Take a look at the snippets of his workout diaries here:

Instagram story of Taylor Zakhar Perez. (Instagram/@taylorzakharperez)

The benefits of working out with battle ropes are many. It helps in blasting fat and shedding the extra caloriues faster, thereby helping in sculpting the muscles and toning the body. It also helps in increasing the range of motion of the body and reducing the risk of injuries. Workouts with dumbbells, on the other hand, helps in activating a range of muscle groups in the body. It also helps in stimulating muscle growth and improving the force and flexibility of the muscles. Working out with dumbbells also helps in developing the coordination and stability of the muscles and the joints.

