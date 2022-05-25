The need for using biodegradable products for babies: Pediatrician shares tips

A baby's skin is extremely delicate. It is important to have a check on the kind of products that are used on them in order to prevent irritation, rashes and other disorders. Since the baby does not know how to talk of their problems, it is on the parents to know what is the best product to use on them in order to keep them healthy and happy. It is also important to know of the products and use them in order to minimise the effect on the environment when they are disposed off.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Pediatrician, Cetaphil Baby said, " Multiple substances used to manage moisture, prevent bacteria, and make bottoms smell nicer have the potential to harm a child’s health as well as the environment. Given how harmful chemical imbued baby care items can be to our environment, an increasing number of parents recognise the value of eco-friendly biodegradable baby care products, which are increasingly available in the markets and online shopping stores."

The Pediatrician further recommended that biodegradable products should be used for babies at all times in order to shield their skin against harsh chemicals. He also noted down the benefits of using biodegradable products; they are:

Organic: Organic products are free of micro-plastics, nano-particles and genetically modified organisms. Hence they reduce the risk of irritations, rashes, provide resistance against harmful bacteria and decrease the risk of coming in contact with toxins.

Sustainable: Disposable diapers contain excessive levels of dangerous chemicals and materials like superabsorbent polymer - so does other baby care products. More sustainable we become today; more it creates a healthy environment for our babies to grow up tomorrow.

Vitamin absorption: Biodegradable products such as daily lotions, massage oils, baby wipes, diapers, baby soap and shampoo ensure that the right vitamins are absorbed by the baby's skin – hence they help in preventing any form of vitamin deficiency.

Natural ingredients: Biodegradable baby products contain natural ingredients like viscose (obtained from trees), aloe vera, vitamin E. This also helps in reducing the consumption of cotton which is loaded with pesticides and insecticides.

Paraben-free: Paraben is a preservative used in cosmetic products which causes allergies and hormonal imbalances in a baby, further leading to mood swings, disturbances, disturbances in sleep cycle and metabolism. Biodegradable products are paraben-free.

