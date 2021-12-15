These 5 exercises can warm you up in just 5 minutes

Yeah! Yeah! We know there are a few of you who think what's so special about a warm-up? We know you think that spending just a few minutes can’t blow all that fat away. Well, to answer you all – these few minutes are more than enough to get each and every muscle of your body up and running. And not just that – when your body is warmed up, your metabolism rate kicks in too. That means more weight loss!

We present to you 5 easy-peasy exercises that can warm you up in just 5-minutes:

1. Squats

If you think squats don’t fall under cardio, you are highly mistaken. You will be shocked to know that squats are a command exercise that helps with weight loss and muscle gain simultaneously.

Just add speed to it and you are done.

Here’s how your set would look: Do 5 sets of 50 seconds each. Your set would look like – 50 seconds squats, 10 seconds rest, and repeat.

2. Burpees

Burpees are the baap of all weight loss and warm-up exercises. Initially, you can do slow burpees but from round 3, you can very well increase the speed and do as many burpees as possible to lose weight fast.

Here’s how your set would look: 40 seconds burpees, 20 seconds break, and repeat. Do 5 such rounds.

3. Jumping jacks

When it comes to warming your body from head to toe, jumping jacks are the first and the foremost thing that comes to mind. These are great for those who are beginning their fitness journey.

FYI, a simple tip can make your jumping jacks more intense. Firstly, keep your core tight. This will help in activating your core muscles ASAP. Secondly, include variations. Do a round of lateral jumping jacks, then overhead jumping jacks, front raise jumping jacks, and end it with lateral jumping jacks again.

Here’s how your set would look: Do a round of jumping jacks for 50 seconds, take 10 seconds rest, and repeat. Do 5 rounds.

4. Surya namaskar

You don't know about it until you try it. This statement is synonymous with surya namaskar. This yoga sequence looks very easy, but you’ll only get to know the intensity, once you get on with it.

Here’s how your set would look: If you are a beginner and can pull off 10 sun-salutations in one go, it is proof that you have great stamina.

Another thing is that this sequence warms up every part of your body. It hits even the smallest of the muscle groups, and that’s why it is one of the best and most effective warm-up routines ever.

Here’s how your set will look: 50 seconds of surya namaskar, 10 seconds break, and repeat. Do 5 rounds.

5. Lunge walk

We know you hate this one for a reason. It makes your muscles go sore but that is when you get to know that an exercise is actually working on you. You see no pain, no gain.

And if it’s leg day, doing a lunge walk for just 5 minutes can ensure that every exercise that you do afterward would hit all the right areas. Do you know why? That’s because lunge walk hits every inch of your lower body and warms them up to the T.

Here’s how your set will look: 50 seconds walk, 10 seconds break, and repeat. Do 5 such rounds.

If you don’t have enough space, feel free to do static lunges with alternate legs.

So if you have less time and don’t want to give up on your warm-up, go for any of these exercises and you are good to go!

