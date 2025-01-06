Tiger Shroff shares post-dengue recovery picture; weak but still flaunts 8-pack abs

Tiger Shroff is no stranger to putting in the hours for fitness. His ripped body on-screen proves his dedication and passion for fitness. He is an inspiration for many of his fans. Unfortunately, Tiger was not in the best of his health as he started this year. He had dengue and recently took to Instagram to share his post-recovery picture. But despite the setback, his body, finely tuned to fitness, still looked jacked. Tiger Shroff's jaw-dropping, muscular build remained evident, even as he appeared exhausted from battling dengue.(PC: Instagram)

Recovery picture post-dengue

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing flu-like symptoms, including high fever. It certainly took a toll on his health, leaving Tiger Shroff looking bedraggled, with his messy hair and fatigue weighing heavily on his eyes, a stark contrast to his usual energetic self.

As he posted his picture, he wrote in the caption,"Took this a day after i recovered from dengue fever👽💀"

The picture showed his signature toned physique with eight-packs, veiny forearms and muscular biceps. His jacked build is still evident after battling with the exhausting dengue which is characteristic of high fever along with low platelet count.

It exhibits Tiger's unwavering discipline towards fitness and maintaining his physique. Despite the substantial physical toll of dengue, which requires significant rest for recovery, his post-recovery picture still reveals jaw-dropping, chiselled abs.

One of the fans wrote, “Jahan aapka dengue shuru hota hai, wahan humara body goal khatam hota hai… 🐯” (Our body goal ends at your dengue form.)

More about his work

Tiger Shroff was last seen recently as Satya in Rohit Shetty's multi-starter movie Singham Again. In 2024, he was also seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Baaghi 4 is set to release in September 2025.

