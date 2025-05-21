Tips to choose the right skincare products for my skin type

Are you a beginner to skincare with no skin concerns or are you struggling with skin concerns such as acne and pigmentation? Sweat not as we got you sorted with all you need to know about how to choose the right skincare products for your skin type and tailor it to your skincare routine. Oily, dry or sensitive? This expert guide will help you decode your skincare needs.(Image by Pixabay)

Most people get lured by marketing gimmicks and they start choosing skincare products on their behalf but that is an unhealthy behaviour and it can give you unnecessary breakouts, acne and dryness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divita Kanoria, Founder of TATHA, suggested -

1. For oily skin:

The relentless heat, pollution and dirt can make our skin dull, dehydrated, sweaty and oily.(Unsplash)

Choose oil-free, non-comedogenic products that won’t clog pores.

Ingredients like niacinamide, tea tree and salicylic acid help control excess oil.

Opt for gel-based moisturizers and foaming cleansers.Look for formulations with grape stem cells or Vigna radiata (mung bean) stem cells, known to help balance oil production and reduce environmental damage.

2. For dry skin:

Go for creamy cleansers and rich moisturizers that replenish moisture.

Hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and ceramides are excellent hydrators.

Avoid products with alcohol or harsh exfoliants that strip away natural oils. Apple stem cells (Malus domestica) support skin’s natural regeneration and improve resilience against dryness and early aging.

3. For combination skin:

Use balancing products: gentle foaming cleansers and lightweight hydration.

Ingredients like glycolic acid help smooth skin without over-drying.

Opt for lightweight moisturisers, focusing on oily areas sparingly. Centella asiatica stem cells (also known as gotu kola) offer a calming, adaptive effect — ideal for skin with both oily and dry areas.

4. For sensitive skin:

Stick to fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and minimalist formulas.

Soothing botanicals like calendula, aloe vera, and chamomile are key.

Avoid harsh actives like strong acids or retinols without patch testing. Centella stem cells provide anti-inflammatory benefits and help repair a damaged skin barrier gently and effectively.

5. For acne-prone skin:

Acne-prone skin requires extra care.(Freepik)

Look for non-comedogenic ingredients like zinc, salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide (in moderation).

Lightweight, gel-based moisturisers help keep skin hydrated without triggering breakouts.

Vigna radiata stem cells are rich in antioxidants and help detoxify skin under stress — a common acne trigger.

6. For mature/ageing skin:

Seek out antioxidants like vitamin C, E and peptides that protect and rebuild.

Opt for richer, more nourishing creams to maintain hydration and support skin barrier. Apple stem cells are clinically shown to help delay signs of aging and support firmness and elasticity.

Centella stem cells encourage collagen production and skin renewal — ideal for firming and recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.