Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Top 10 sugar-free protein powders to control weight and blood sugar levels

ByPriya Bhatnagar
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 05:37 pm IST

Sugar-free protein powders may benefit people with diabetes, and promote overall wellness. Explore the list of the best sugar-free protein powders in India.

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg Unflavoured, Unsweetened | 25g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids | No Sugar No Sweetener No Preservatives- Clean Protein Powder for Women, Men, Diabetes View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg Refill Pack) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details checkDetails

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Unflavoured | 31g Protein, 7.1g BCAA | 4B CFU Probiotics & Natural Digestive Enzymes | Fast Absorbing, No Bloating, Easy to Digest | Faster Muscle Recovery View Details checkDetails

Instapro Protein Powder Zero Sugar 400g– 6g Protein per Scoop, Improved Formula, Clean & Light, 100% Vegetarian, Tastes Best with Milk View Details checkDetails

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Easy to Digest Vanilla Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non - GMO, Jain, 7 Servings, 278g View Details checkDetails

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg View Details checkDetails

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg View Details checkDetails

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder 800g, Mocha Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein, No Added Sugar, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Soy Free, Non - GMO, 20 servings View Details checkDetails

Be Odd Vegan Protein Powder | Quality Pea Protein Isolate | Sugar-Free, Easy to Digest |100% Natural Plant Protein | For Men & Women | 25gm per serving View Details checkDetails

Sugar-free protein powders are increasing in popularity because of growing awareness of the negative effects of excess sugar intake on overall health. High sugar intake can lead to health issues, including weight gain, fatigue, increased risk of diabetes or heart problems, increased blood sugar levels, and many more. Nowadays, people are shifting towards clean, healthy, and balanced nutrition, and that is where sugar-free protein powder comes in. Sugar-free options may allow you to fill your body with high-quality protein without any added calories. Check out the list of the best sugar-free protein powders to find one that fits your health goals.

Best sugar-free protein powder to support health goals
Best sugar-free protein powder to support health goals

 

Top 10 sugar-free protein powders

Traditional protein powders with added sugars can spike the level of sugar, weight gain, and long-term health problems, including diabetes. Sugar-free protein powder can be a healthier option for you, especially if you have diabetes.

1.

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg Unflavoured, Unsweetened | 25g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids | No Sugar No Sweetener No Preservatives- Clean Protein Powder for Women, Men, Diabetes
Plantigo Plant Protein Powder is a complete organic natural plant protein packed with 4 organic protein sources, 6 antioxidants, 4 digestive enzymes, and more. This sugar-free powder is certified Non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly protein, which you can opt for daily health. This protein is made from peas, brown rice, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. It serves 132 calories per serving, ideal for recovering from daily exercise and stress, managing appetite, and improving energy. It has a smooth and creamy texture. The powder will taste a little grainy to complement the natural ingredients. It is easy to digest, with no soy, sugar, artificial flavours, and trans fats.

2.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg Refill Pack) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
This 100% clean and pure whey protein is sourced from premium whey concentrate from the USA and Europe. It delivers 25g of protein, along with 11.75g EAAs and 5.51g BCAAs per serving to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance. The protein includes the clinically proven Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF), which includes U.S. patented enzymes for 50% faster protein absorption and 60% improved BCAA uptake, helping maximize nutrient utilization and ease digestion. It is also certified for purity and authenticity, blind tested by Labdoor (USA), Informed Choice (UK), and Trustified, and is free from heavy metals, banned substances, aflatoxins, pesticides, and steroids. The protein is available in various flavors, including rich chocolate, kesar thandai, chocolate hazelnut, and more.

3.

OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g)
OZiva Plant Protein is a clean, plant-based protein powder designed to support everyday fitness and active nutrition for both men and women. Each serving delivers 30g of complete plant protein along with 5.3g of BCAAs, sourced from a powerful blend of pea protein isolate, brown rice protein, and quinoa. It is packed with 9 essential amino acids, especially beneficial for vegans and vegetarians looking to meet their daily protein needs. It also supports immunity and overall wellness. It contributes to muscle recovery, fat metabolism, and maintaining lean body mass. This protein powder is certified Clean by the US CLP and Vegan by the Vegan Society of the UK. This protein powder contains no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives.

It can be added to rotis, salads, shakes, or smoothies, helping you increase your protein intake naturally throughout the day.

4.

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Unflavoured
This is a premium, clean-label protein delivering 31g of high-quality protein, 15.4g EAAs, and 7.1g naturally occurring BCAAs per scoop to support muscle growth and faster post-workout recovery. It is sourced from milk, not from cheese. This whey isolate is ultra-pure and microfiltered to preserve bioactive nutrients and ensure easy mixing. It's 99% lactose-free, has less than 1g of carbs, and contains zero added sugar, making it ideal for those with lactose intolerance or sensitive stomachs. The formula includes 4 billion CFU of clinically proven probiotics and natural digestive enzymes to improve digestion and nutrient absorption. It has no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or harmful additives.

5.

Instapro Protein Powder Zero Sugar 400g– 6g Protein per Scoop, Improved Formula, Clean & Light, 100% Vegetarian, Tastes Best with Milk
Instapro Protein Powder Zero Sugar is a diabetic friendly sugar. It supports energy, boosts stamina, and helps maintain healthy sugar levels. This protein is enriched with 24-plus nutrients, including vitamin B12, DHA, calcium, and more. This protein comes in yummy chocolate flavour. It has a smooth texture, is tasty, and easy to mix with milk or water. Ideal for adults and great for balanced nutrition and overall balance.

6.

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Easy to Digest Vanilla Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non - GMO, Jain, 7 Servings, 278g
This clean, plant-based protein powder is made from sustainably sourced European golden peas and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seeds. Each serving delivers 25g of high-quality vegetarian protein, making it ideal for supporting fitness and overall health. This powder is gluten-free, non-GMO, lactose-free, and soy-free, with no added sugar or preservatives, making it suitable for people with dietary restrictions or allergies. It is packed with digestive enzymes, it support better absorption and faster recovery post-workout. With over 4g of naturally occurring BCAAs, it also promotes muscle repair and performance.

7.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg
This clean, plant-based protein powder serves 38g and 24g of complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids, making it ideal for both men and women focused on fitness, metabolism, and lean muscle growth. This protein is gut-friendly, made up of ginger, fennel, cumin, and fenugreek, and can help to aid digestion and improve protein absorption. It is made with pea protein and rice isolates. This powder contains no harmful additives, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners, making it easy on your kidneys and liver. Available in unique, naturally flavored options like Chikmagalur Mocha, Japanese Matcha.

8.

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is packed with a blend of soy, wheat, and yellow pea. It is 100% plant-sourced and is cholesterol and lactose-free. This protein powder is designed to provide all essential amino acids and helps in the rebuilding of cells and tissues. It can be a healthy choice over high-fat sources like red meat. It contains a high content of 80% and provides 8 g of protein in every 10 g serving.

9.

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder 800g, Mocha Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein, No Added Sugar, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Soy Free, Non - GMO, 20 servings
It is made up of natural ingredients. This protein powder promotes better digestion and faster recovery. It also helps to keep you nourished. It provides you healthy taste and flavour in one scoop. It is 100% lactose-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and allergen-free, designed for easy digestion. It is pure nutrition with over 4.5 g of naturally occurring BCAAs, zero added sugar, and no preservatives.

10.

Be Odd Vegan Protein Powder | Quality Pea Protein Isolate | Sugar-Free, Easy to Digest |100% Natural Plant Protein | For Men & Women | 25gm per serving
The protein is made from high-quality pea and pumpkin seeds. It contains essential amino acids from plant-based sources. Free from artificial flavours, colours, and sweeteners. This protein is easy to digest and gives a delicious taste. It comes in three flavours, including chocolate, vanilla, and unflavoured.

Product NameProtein per ServingProtein Source & TypeHealth Benefits
1. Plantigo Plant Protein~24gPea, brown rice, flax, pumpkin (Plant-based)Aids muscle recovery, supports digestion, improves energy
2. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey25gWhey concentrate (Animal-based)Enhances muscle growth, improves nutrient absorption, supports performance
3. OZiva Plant Protein30gPea, brown rice, quinoa (Plant-based)Supports immunity, boosts metabolism, helps in lean muscle building
4. Wellbeing Nutrition Whey31gWhey isolate from milkSupports gut health, muscle recovery, ideal for lactose intolerance
5. Instapro Protein Powder~20gDairy-based blendSupports daily energy, stamina, and healthy sugar levels
6. Origin Nutrition (1st)25gEuropean pea & pumpkin (Plant-based)Aids muscle repair, easy digestion, ideal for dietary restrictions

7. Cosmix No-Nonsense Protein

 

 

 

24gPea & rice isolates (Plant-based)Supports metabolism, aids digestion, promotes lean muscle

Is Sugar-free protein powder healthy?

Sugar-free protein powder can be a healthy choice, especially for those managing weight, diabetes, or following a clean diet. It helps reduce unnecessary sugar intake while still providing essential protein for muscle repair, energy, and recovery. However, it’s important to check the label for hidden artificial sweeteners and choose one with clean, natural ingredients for the best results.

How to choose the sugar-free protein powder?

1. Check the Ingredient List: Always check the list and make sure it’s truly sugar-free, avoid added sugars and artificial sweeteners. Look for natural options like stevia or monk fruit.

2. Look for high-quality protein sources: Choose powders made from clean sources like pea protein, whey isolate, brown rice, or a blend of plant proteins. These provide complete amino acids for better muscle support.

3. BCAA & EAA content: Check if it includes essential amino acids (EAAs) and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which help in muscle recovery and strength building.

4. Certifications and purity: Look for certifications like Non-GMO, vegan, or clean label. Third-party testing ensures safety, purity, and no hidden additives.

5. Taste and texture: Try sample sachets or small packs if available; many sugar-free options have an acquired taste. Choose one that blends well and suits your preferences.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is sugar-free protein powder healthy?

    Yes, sugar-free protein powders can be healthy when made from high-quality ingredients. They support muscle repair, weight management, and energy without spiking blood sugar levels.

  • Can diabetics take sugar-free protein powder?

    Absolutely. Sugar-free protein powders are suitable for diabetics, but it's important to check for hidden sweeteners or carbs. Always consult your doctor if unsure.

  • Do sugar-free protein powders taste good?

    Taste can vary. Some use natural sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit, which many people find pleasant, while others may have a mild or earthy flavor.

  • Can I use sugar-free protein powder for weight loss?

    Yes. These powders are often lower in calories and carbs, making them a good option to support fat loss, especially when combined with regular exercise and a balanced diet.

  • Are there any side effects of sugar-free protein powders?

    Most are safe, but some may cause bloating or stomach discomfort if they contain artificial sweeteners or allergens. Choose a clean-label, allergen-free option if you have sensitivities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

