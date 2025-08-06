Top 8 air fryers at up to 50% off at Amazon Freedom Festival Sale: Indulge in healthy, guilt-free snacking

From guilt-free French fries to perfectly roasted vegetables, air fryers allow you to enjoy your favourite comfort foods without compromising on your wellness goals. This is the reason air fryers have rapidly become a kitchen favourite for health-conscious food lovers, offering the irresistible taste of fried foods with a fraction of the oil. Using rapid air circulation technology, air fryers create the same crispy texture as traditional deep-frying but with lesser fat content. Say no to oil and ghee with the best air fryers in 2025(AI-Generated)

This not only reduces calorie intake but also helps lower the risks associated with excessive oil consumption, such as high cholesterol and heart problems. And if you're still using the traditional method of deep-frying snacks, it's time to switch to this healthier option.

The Faber 1500W Air Fryer allows you to enjoy crispy, golden-fried foods with minimal oil. Its 6-liter capacity makes it ideal for families, while the 1500W power ensures quick and even cooking. With adjustable temperature controls and multiple cooking modes, you can fry, bake, grill, or roast effortlessly. The non-stick basket and detachable components make cleaning convenient. Faber’s energy-efficient design delivers healthier meals without compromising taste, turning everyday cooking into a hassle-free, guilt-free experience.

The PHILIPS Air Fryer brings healthy cooking to your kitchen with advanced Rapid Air Technology that circulates hot air for crispy results using up to 90% less oil. Compact yet versatile, it allows you to fry, bake, roast, and grill effortlessly. Its user-friendly controls and pre-set cooking programs simplify meal preparation. The removable non-stick basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Ideal for health-conscious families, this air fryer combines reliability, speed, and delicious results in one innovative appliance.

COSORI Air Fryer offers a smart and stylish way to cook your favourite meals with little to no oil. Equipped with multiple pre-set functions and a digital LED touch display, it simplifies frying, roasting, and baking. Its rapid heat circulation ensures evenly cooked, crispy textures while preserving natural flavours. The non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket makes clean-up a breeze. With its compact design and energy-efficient performance, COSORI Air Fryer is perfect for creating healthier meals without sacrificing taste.

INALSA Air Fryer delivers healthier fried dishes with up to 85% less fat using rapid hot air technology. Its adjustable temperature and timer controls let you prepare crispy fries, juicy chicken, or soft baked goods in minutes. The large capacity caters to family needs, while the cool-touch handle and auto shut-off ensure safety. Its sleek, compact design saves counter space, and the detachable non-stick basket allows effortless cleaning. INALSA Air Fryer is an excellent choice for quick, healthy meals.

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer combines modern technology with convenience to create guilt-free meals. Featuring an intuitive digital touch panel, it offers multiple cooking presets for frying, roasting, grilling, and baking. Its rapid air circulation ensures uniform cooking with minimal oil, delivering a crispy exterior and tender inside. The spacious basket suits family meals, while the detachable non-stick parts simplify cleaning. Sleek, durable, and energy-efficient, AGARO Galaxy transforms everyday recipes into healthier, delicious treats effortlessly.

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer makes healthy cooking effortless with its advanced air circulation system that requires minimal oil. Its digital interface and preset programs allow you to fry, roast, and grill a variety of dishes with precise control. The compact yet spacious design supports family-sized meals, while the detachable non-stick basket ensures easy maintenance. Energy-efficient and stylish, this air fryer helps you enjoy crispy, golden foods without guilt, perfectly balancing taste, health, and convenience.

USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer enhances your cooking experience by combining smart technology with healthier preparation. Its rapid air circulation delivers crispy, golden results with up to 85% less oil. The intuitive digital control panel with multiple presets simplifies cooking fries, snacks, or baked dishes. Its durable, non-stick basket is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Compact and efficient, the USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer is ideal for families seeking guilt-free meals without compromising flavor or convenience.

Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer delivers restaurant-style crispiness with minimal oil using its powerful air circulation system. Its digital display and easy-to-use touch controls allow precise temperature and time adjustments for frying, baking, roasting, or reheating. The spacious basket accommodates family meals, while the non-stick, removable parts make cleanup quick and simple. Energy-efficient and stylish, this air fryer ensures healthier cooking without losing flavor, making it a versatile addition to any modern kitche

FAQ for air fryers Do air fryers really make food healthier? Yes, air fryers use up to 80–90% less oil than traditional deep frying. This means fewer calories and less fat while still providing the crispy taste you love. However, the healthiness also depends on the type of food you cook.

What can I cook in an air fryer? Air fryers are versatile. You can cook: French fries, nuggets, and samosas Grilled vegetables and paneer tikka Chicken wings, fish, or kebabs Cakes, muffins, and cookies Reheat or crisp leftovers like pizza and fries

Is preheating required for air fryers? Some models require 2–5 minutes of preheating, while advanced digital air fryers with rapid heat technology may not. Preheating improves crispiness and ensures even cooking.

Can I use oil in an air fryer? Yes, but only a small amount. A light brush or spray of oil on the food improves flavor and crispiness. Avoid pouring excessive oil, as it may damage the basket or cause smoke.

Are air fryers safe to use daily? Yes, air fryers are safe for daily use as long as you maintain and clean them regularly. Most come with auto shut-off, cool-touch handles, and non-toxic coatings for safe operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.