Top 8 face washes for clear, glowing, dirt-free skin that you must try

Daily exposure to sun, and accumulated pollution, and dirt takes a toll on our skin, making it look dehydrated and dry. And in such a scenario, a great face wash comes to your rescue. A face wash gently cleanses the skin by removing dirt, oil, sweat, and impurities that build up throughout the day. Unlike regular soaps, face washes are formulated to maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance while targeting specific skin concerns such as acne, dryness, or excess oil. Best face wash for clear skin(Shutterstock)

From foaming face washes to gel based options, the market is flooded with a wide range of face washes suiting every skin type. And in case you are on the lookout for the best face wash as per your skin concerns, then here are our top 8 picks for you.

Get the glow of ubtan with this Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Glow Face Wash, which is enriched with turmeric and saffron to deeply cleanse and brighten dull skin. This face wash gently removes dirt, oil, and tan while enhancing your natural glow. Its sulphate-free formula helps fight free radicals, reduces pigmentation, and promotes even skin tone. Perfect for daily use, this face wash rejuvenates skin, leaving it fresh, soft, and radiant. Moreover, being dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types, this natural face wash is a go-to choice for glowing, healthy skin.

Reasons to buy Natural ingredients like turmeric & saffron for glow Suitable for daily use on all skin types Free from sulphates and parabens Reasons to avoid May not suit very oily skin Fragrance might be strong for sensitive users Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Glow Face Wash with Turmeric & Saffron

Customer Feedback

Customers praise its natural feel and mild formula, and many report visible glow after regular use. However, some mention it does not control excess oil effectively

If you are looking to buy a face wash for acne-prone and breakout skin, then The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash is the right option for you. This face wash combines salicylic acid and niacinamide to fight acne and blemishes. It unclogs pores, reduces excess oil, and prevents breakouts while improving skin texture. Niacinamide in this face wash soothes irritation and strengthens the skin barrier. This dermatologist-approved face wash works effectively on blackheads and whiteheads. With regular use, it helps achieve clearer, smoother, and healthier skin.

Reasons to buy Contains salicylic acid for acne treatment Dermatologist-approved formula Niacinamide calms and repairs skin Reasons to avoid Not ideal for dry or sensitive skin Slight medicinal smell Can feel drying if overused Click Here to Buy The Derma Co Face Wash with 2% Salicylic Acid and 2% Niacinamide

Customer Feedback

Customers appreciate this face wash for controlling breakouts effectively, giving a smoother and acne-free skin. However, a few customers mention dryness after daily use.



A face wash which is powered with vitamin C and papaya, the Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash refreshes and brighten dull skin. It's hydrating, gel-based texture deeply cleanses without stripping moisture, leaving skin soft and supple. Designed for Indian skin types, it combats pollution damage and adds an instant glow. This lightweight, sulphate-free face wash is suitable for everyday use, offering a radiant and healthy-looking complexion. With its smooth lather and fruity fragrance, it makes cleansing both gentle and energizing.

Reasons to buy Hydrating formula with vitamin C & papaya Gentle gel-based cleanser Leaves skin fresh and radiant Reasons to avoid May not deeply cleanse heavy makeup/oil Fragrance may not suit everyone Glow results vary by skin type Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Papaya for Tan Removal

Customer Feedback

Customers loved this face wash for its hydration and glow boost. Many customers note it feels gentle on skin. However, some felt it doesn’t control oil for long.

Dr. Sheth’s Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is a dermatologist-formulated cleanser for acne-prone skin. Neem extract in this face wash provides antibacterial action while salicylic acid penetrates pores to reduce breakouts, blackheads, and excess oil. This face wash helps soothe inflammation, purify skin, and improve overall clarity. Specially crafted for Indian skin exposed to pollution and humidity, it delivers targeted acne control without harshness. A trusted formula for those struggling with frequent pimples and oily skin concerns.

Reasons to buy Effective 2% salicylic acid for acne control Dermatologist-tested for Indian skin Neem extract adds antibacterial protection Reasons to avoid Can be drying with frequent use Breakout control may need consistent usage Not suitable for very dry/sensitive skin Click Here to Buy

Customer Feedback

Customers highlighted reduced pimples with regular use. They said it works well for oily, acne-prone skin. Some even mention the skin feels dry afterwards.

Mamaearth Rice Face Wash blends rice water and niacinamide to deliver a smooth, glass-like skin finish. It deeply cleanses impurities while locking in hydration, making skin soft, supple, and radiant. Niacinamide in it brightens skin tone and improves barrier health, while rice water helps refine pores. This gentle, sulphate-free cleanser is suitable for all skin types and safe for daily use. Crafted with natural, toxin-free ingredients, this face wash promises brighter, clearer, and healthier skin with regular use.

Reasons to buy Rice water & niacinamide for bright, glass skin Free from parabens & sulphates Gentle daily cleanser Reasons to avoid May not suit extremely oily skin Not a deep cleanser for heavy dirt Results may take time to show Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin

Customer Feedback

Customers like the softness and glow after the wash. Many reviews praise it as gentle and hydrating. Some felt it doesn’t help much with oil control.

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser is a dermatologist-developed formula which removes dirt, oil, and makeup without disturbing the skin barrier. Infused with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it cleanses while maintaining hydration. Its gentle foaming action helps unclog pores, reduce excess oil, and leave skin fresh and comfortable. Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, this cleanser is suitable for normal to oily skin. Recommended by dermatologists worldwide, CeraVe ensures effective yet gentle cleansing for clear, healthy, and balanced skin.

Reasons to buy Contains ceramides & hyaluronic acid Dermatologist recommended Gentle, fragrance-free formula Reasons to avoid Not ideal for very dry skin Foam may feel light for heavy cleansing Higher price point Click Here to Buy CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin

Customer Feedback

Customers appreciate skin-friendly formula. Many have noticed reduced oil without dryness. While some customers feel the face wash is pricey.

A gentle cleanser which works effectively at removing dirt and impurities, Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Cleanser works on dirt and grime without irritating sensitive skin. Its hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formula gently foams to cleanse while maintaining the skin’s natural balance. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for daily use, this face wash is ideal for those with delicate, easily irritated skin. This cleanser rinses clean without residue, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and fresh. A trusted choice for people seeking a mild yet effective daily face wash.

Reasons to buy Hypoallergenic & gentle on sensitive skin Dermatologist-tested formula Free from harsh chemicals & fragrances Reasons to avoid Not strong enough for acne-prone skin Slightly more expensive than regular cleansers May not remove heavy makeup completely Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Cleanser | Face Wash for All Skin Types including Sensitive Skin | 6X Gentler Cleansing with Barriercare Technology for Men & Women | Cleanses Dirt and Oil | Hydrates & Protects Skin Barrie

Customer Feedback

Customers loved it for being mild and non-irritating. Many customers use it for daily gentle cleansing. Some customers mention it doesn’t help with oil control.

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is a dermatologist-tested formula which effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities while being gentle on skin. Specially designed for oily and combination skin, it cleanses without clogging pores or over-drying. Its non-comedogenic and soap-free formula leaves skin feeling fresh, soft, and shine-free. Recommended for daily use, this cleanser helps maintain oil balance and supports healthier, clearer skin. A trusted choice for individuals looking for reliable skincare for oily concerns.

Reasons to buy Gentle yet effective for oily skin Controls shine without over-drying Non-comedogenic & dermatologist tested Reasons to avoid Results vary for acne control Slightly clinical feel, not luxurious May not hydrate dry/normal skin Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser , Daily Face Wash for Oily

Feedback Customer

Customers trust this face wash for oily skin care. It works well in reducing excess shine. Some reviews note it feels plain and basic.

Benefits of Using Face Wash

Effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities

Daily exposure to pollutants, sweat, makeup, and sebum can clog pores. A good face wash helps deeply cleanse and declog your skin, keeping it clear. Prevents acne and breakouts

By clearing dirt and excess oil, face wash helps keep breakouts, blackheads, and pimples at bay. Balances oil production

Excess oil, especially in oily skin, can lead to shine and acne. Face washes help regulate sebum levels for a balanced complexion. Improves texture and exfoliates gently

Regular washing removes dead skin cells for smoother, brighter skin. Enhances absorption of other skincare products

A clean base allows moisturizers, serums, and treatments to penetrate more effectively. Hydrates and soothes the skin

Many modern formulas include hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or chamomile to soothe and moisturize. Helps maintain a youthful appearance

Cleansing supports gentle exfoliation, reducing the appearance of fine lines and promoting a youthful glow. Brightens complexion and minimizes pores

Keeping pores clean and removing dullness enhances skin radiance and reduces the appearance of pores. Protects the skin barrier better than soap

Using cleansers (syndets) instead of traditional soap helps preserve the skin’s pH balance and avoids irritation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. How often should I use face wash? Once or twice daily is sufficient. Wash in the morning and evening—and after heavy sweating.

Can I use face wash if I have sensitive skin? Yes. Choose gentle, hydrating, fragrance-free cleansers with soothing ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid.

Is double cleansing necessary? It can be very effective—especially for removing makeup or sunscreen. However, if you have dry or sensitive skin, using just a gentle single cleanse may be better.

What ingredients should I look for? Oily/acne-prone: Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, niacinamide Dry/mature: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycolic or lactic acid Sensitive: Gentle humectants, minimal ingredient lists, fragrance-free formulas

Can using face wash reduce signs of aging? Yes—when formulated with hydrating and exfoliating agents, face washes can smooth texture, enhance radiance, and improve skin elasticity.

