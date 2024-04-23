UBRAND Celebrates World Book Day 2024: Promoting Reading, Publishing, and Copyright

New Delhi , : UBRAND, a leading publication for authors and literature enthusiasts, proudly celebrated World Book Day 2024 with a fervent dedication to promoting reading, publishing, and copyright protection. World Book Day, observed in over 100 countries globally, is a cherished occasion that highlights the profound impact of books on individuals and societies. On April 23rd, World Book Day transformed streets into bustling hubs of literary excitement, with authors signing copies, children diving into new stories, and communities coming together to celebrate the magic of words. UBRAND, in alignment with this year's theme "Read Your Way," emphasized the importance of championing individual reading preferences to make the experience enjoyable and enriching for all. "Books are not just stories; they are gateways to new worlds, sources of inspiration, and catalysts for personal growth," said Team UBRAND. "World Book Day is a testament to the enduring power of literature to unite and uplift us. At UBRAND, we are committed to supporting authors in their journey to publish, protect their intellectual property, and build their brands." UBRAND offers a range of services aimed at assisting authors in every stage of their publishing journey, including ghostwriting, book publications, content writing, intellectual property protection, book launch strategies, and branding initiatives. By empowering authors, UBRAND contributes to the enrichment of literary culture and the preservation of authors' rights. World Book and Copyright Day holds a special significance as a day dedicated to honoring authors, books, and intellectual property protection. Originating from the vision of Vicente Clavel Andres in 1922 to celebrate the legacy of Miguel de Cervantes, the day now commemorates the birth or death anniversaries of notable writers, including William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes. UNESCO's designation of April 23rd as World Book and Copyright Day in 1995 underscores the global commitment to promoting literacy, cultural exchange, and the rights of authors. Through various activities such as book donations, reading challenges, public readings, and awareness campaigns on copyright laws, World Book Day fosters a love for literature and promotes peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding. Each year, UNESCO and international book industry organizations select the World Book Capital, highlighting the global dedication to literacy and knowledge exchange. These celebrations serve as a reminder of the transformative power of reading and the enduring impact of literature on individual growth and societal progress. UBRAND's participation in World Book Day 2024 reflects its unwavering dedication to fostering a vibrant literary culture, empowering authors, and promoting the joy of reading worldwide. .

