US Measles outbreak: Top expert answers 11 questions on its spread, vaccine and prevention

The United States is currently grappling with one of its largest measles outbreaks in recent decades, with Texas at the center of the crisis. Since late January, 164 cases have been confirmed, and the outbreak tragically claimed the life of an unvaccinated child last week—the first measles-related death in the US in 10 years. Recently, an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico who tested positive for measles also passed away, though the exact cause of death is still under investigation. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 22 patients have been hospitalized, and a school-aged child died in February. Measles, which causes a full-body rash and flu-like symptoms, is highly contagious and more likely to spread among those who are unvaccinated. There is no cure for measles, making vaccination the only effective means of prevention. To better understand and address this outbreak, it is important to be informed about the most common questions about measles. Measles cases are on rise in United States.(Adobe Stock)

As the measles outbreak spreads, we are addressing common misconceptions and questions about measles with expert insights from Dr Manjusha Agarwal, a senior consultant in internal medicine with 28 years of experience in India. Whether you have been diagnosed or live in an affected area, Dr Agarwal offers valuable information to help you understand the disease and take the necessary steps to protect yourself.

Question 1: What is measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles is a serious, highly contagious viral infection that is preventable through vaccination. It is an airborne disease, which means it spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, as per the World Health Organization. Initially, the virus targets the respiratory system before spreading throughout the body. Common symptoms include fever, cough, rashes, and red, watery eyes. Though it primarily affects children, adults can also contract measles. Symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and last for about 10 to 14 days.

Question 2: What causes measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles is caused by the morbillivirus, a highly contagious virus in the paramyxoviridae family. The virus spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or touches contaminated surfaces. The airborne droplets can linger in a room long after the infected person has left.

Measles can cause rashes and fever,(Adobe Stock)

Question 3: How does measles spread?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles spreads in several ways:

Coughing or sneezing by an infected person releases the virus into the air.

Touching surfaces contaminated by the virus and then touching your face, nose, or mouth.

Sharing food, drinks, or utensils with an infected person.

Kissing or physical contact with someone who has measles.

Pregnant women can pass the virus to their babies during pregnancy, delivery, or breastfeeding.

It typically takes one to three weeks for symptoms to appear. This is the incubation period. This period is shorter in infants and longer in adults.

Question 4: What are the common symptoms of measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles symptoms include a range of fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and red rashes that begin at the hairline and spread to the rest of your body quickly. The rash usually lasts 5–6 days. The intensity and severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person depending on several factors, such as an individual's age and health.

Question 5: Are there types of measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: There are two types of measles. This can include measles (rubeola) and German measles (rubella). Rubeola is more severe, while rubella is typically milder but can be life-threatening for pregnant women. Both types cause rashes but are caused by different viruses.

Question 6: What are the risk factors for measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles is most dangerous for children under 5 and adults over 65 with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other risk factors include not being vaccinated, having a weakened immune system, poor nutrition, or living in crowded conditions. Traveling to countries where measles is common and less controlled also increases the risk of infection. These factors can significantly raise the likelihood of contracting measles.

Question 7: How to diagnose measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles is usually diagnosed based on visible symptoms like fever, red eyes, and a characteristic rash. If symptoms are mild or unclear, doctors may recommend additional tests, such as a blood test or throat swab, to confirm the presence of the virus. These tests help detect the specific antibodies or viral DNA associated with measles, ensuring an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

Question 8: How to prevent measles?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Measles is a viral infection, so antibiotics are not effective in treating it. The most effective approach is prevention. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is recommended for infants. The first dose is given between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose administered between 4 and 6 years old. According to the World Health Organization, children need to receive both doses to ensure immunity against measles.

Vaccines can help protect you against measles. (Adobe Stock)

In addition to vaccination, practicing good hygiene is key to reducing the risk of infection. Wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with infected individuals, and refrain from touching contaminated surfaces to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Question 9: How is measles treated?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: There is no specific cure or treatment for measles. However, the symptoms can be managed to help prevent complications. Here are some helpful tips:

Get plenty of rest to support your body’s recovery.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Take medications as prescribed to reduce fever.

Vitamin A supplements may help reduce the severity of the disease.

Drink warm liquids or try remedies like honey to soothe a sore throat and relieve cold symptoms.

Avoid contact with others for at least 4 days to prevent spreading the virus.

Seek medical attention to prevent serious complications.

Always follow your doctor’s advice and take only the medications they prescribe.

Question 10: Is there any vaccine for measles and is it effective?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: Yes, the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine protects against measles and is highly effective. Receiving both doses of the vaccine provides about 97 percent protection against measles if exposed to the virus, while one dose is about 93 percent effective. In the US, the first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended at 12–15 months, and the second dose is recommended at 4–6 years of age. If you have received both doses as a child, you are protected for life, and no booster shot is needed. Most people who get the MMR vaccine experience no side effects. Vaccination not only helps prevent measles but can also be life-saving by reducing the risk of infection.

Question 11: Can a person get measles more than once?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal: It is extremely rare for someone to get measles more than once. After recovering from measles, most people develop lifelong immunity, meaning they are protected from getting the disease again. Once a person has had measles, they are immune for life.