Why winters are the best time to lose weight

This New Year, if your resolution is to begin your weight loss journey and fit into your pre-pandemic clothes, the good news is the best time to start is now.

Winters are the best time to lose weight, but on the contrary we end up gaining more kilos. Want to know why that happens?

We are blessed with a good metabolism during winter time which means we can shed more calories with minimum efforts. But our natural instinct is to stay comfortable in our cosy blankets and not move around much, binge-watching our favourite series or reading a book.

"Your body works hard to keep you warm by producing its own heat, and that's the way you end up burning calories without trying. It may not be noticeable, but in winter you are more likely to lose weight naturally," says dietician Garima Goyal.

So, by staying active in winters, you could achieve your weight loss goals in no time. Here's why.

"Your body has multiple types of fat. The most common type of fat is white fat, but the body also makes brown fat. It is stored in white fat and burns as fuel for the body. When you move your body in cold weather, not only does your body burn brown fat, but white fat takes on the properties of brown fat and is easier to burn," explains Goyal.

But considering people prefer to remain curled up in their beds, they may end up gaining more kilos blaming winters for their weight gain.

"It is because of the bad food choices we make and the sedentary lifestyle most of us follow during the holiday season that our body's metabolism is slowed down," says the expert.

Here's what you need to do if you want to turn winter to your advantage.

"Ditch the cozy blanket and take your running shoes instead- high time you start taking advantage of the winter season and achieve your New Year resolutions as well. Get out, go for a run or play your favourite sport- anything would do. And then, just once in a while- take a day off to get all curled up in your blanket and enjoy the weather, it won’t do much harm either," concludes Goyal.

