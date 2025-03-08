Menu Explore
Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 3 food mistakes to avoid for faster weight loss

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

From not maintaining calorie deficit to cutting down unhealthy foods completely, here are a few food mistakes to avoid.

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months and underwent an impressive transformation. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing insights related to weight loss on her Instagram profile. Besides sharing snippets from her impressive weight loss journey, Mahtab also shares tips and hacks related to weight loss diet and workout. Also read | Fitness coach shares '4 simple steps to shed 3-5 kgs in the next 30-45 days'

Mahtab Ekay addressed how food mistakes can slow down weight loss(Shutterstock)
Mahtab Ekay addressed how food mistakes can slow down weight loss(Shutterstock)

In a recent Instagram post, Mahtab addressed how food mistakes can slow down weight loss. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes when it comes to dieting. At some point, I just wanted to give up, believing something was wrong with my genetics. Through lots of trial and error, and education, I learned it’s not my genetics or discipline. Here are 3 mistakes I made and how fixing them sped up my fat loss,” Mahtab shared in the caption.

Here are three food mistakes one should avoid during weight loss:

Going hard on healthy foods:

When you cut out all the unhealthy foods and only eat what you think is healthy, it can backfire. Some healthy foods are quite calorie-dense, like avocados, peanut butter, and fruits like mango. While they are nutritious, eating them in large amounts can hinder your weight loss. It’s all about balance and portion control. Also read | Want toned arms? Woman who lost 23 kilos shares the 5 exercises she did to achieve a sculpted look

Not staying in calorie deficit:

Often, we maintain a calorie deficit diet during the weekdays, and then when we let loose during the weekend, the weight on the scales shoots up. This happens due to the disruption in consistency. It is essential to maintain a calorie deficit diet throughout the weight loss journey.

Trying to do it on your own

You can do it yourself, but it will take longer with lots of mistakes and trial and error in between. Or you can learn from someone who has the knowledge and experience to help you. Having guidance can make the journey smoother and more effective. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

