Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 7 calorie deficit tips for faster weight loss

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach who also went through a weight transformation journey and lost 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey, with hacks and tips related to weight loss diet and workout routine. A day back, Mahtab shared a post noting down seven calorie deficit tips that one needs to follow to lose weight faster and achieve the goal body weight. "Staying consistent with your calorie deficit means you will lose that extra weight," Mahtab wrote.

Boost your fiber intake to 25g/day:

Fiber helps you stay satisfied longer and supports healthy digestion. Good sources are avocado, raspberries, pears, chia seeds, potatoes, high-fiber bread, lentils and beans

Don’t solely focus on the scale:

When lifting weights, you might gain muscle while losing fat, so the scale might not show a big difference. That's why a combination of scale, regular progress pictures and progress in the gym will be a better metric of your overall progress.

Prioritise quality sleep:

Lack of sleep can increase hunger and cravings, making it tougher to stick to your calorie goals. Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night. Incorporate short power naps during the day to recharge if you can’t get a full night’s sleep.

Choose low-calorie fruits for snacks:

When dieting, you will sometimes feel hungry and inevitably want to snack between your main meals. Having low-calorie fruit such as berries, watermelon and pineapple will help you stay on track while fueling your body with great nutrients.

Increase your daily steps:

The most underrated way to burn more calories and create a bigger deficit is walking. Start by adding 1-2k steps each week until you reach a consistent 8-12k steps per day.

Do not cut out your favorite foods:

Restriction always backfires. Plan your meals the day before. First, add all your protein sources to ensure you hit your target. Then, add a balanced amount of your favorite food.

Avoid drastically low-calorie diets:

Eating as little as 1200 calories a day is not sustainable for long-term health. Quick results with a big deficit might seem appealing, but they often lead to burnout and weight regain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.