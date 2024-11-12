Woman who lost 4 kilos in 5 weeks, shares how she managed it despite eating 'a chocolate every day’

Ellena Hoad, a fitness coach (according to her Instagram bio), keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile @ellena_fit. Ellena, a few months back, shared her weight transformation over a few weeks. Ellena shared the before and after imagine of herself and wrote, “Here is exactly what I’ve been doing over the last few weeks to lose 4kg and just feel so good in myself again!” Ellena Hoad did five weeks of dieting to shed four kilos.(Instagram/@ellena_fit )

Ellena did five weeks of dieting to shed four kilos. Here's what she did:

ALSO READ: Woman who lost 20 kgs at 53 shares 8 successful midlife weight loss tips

Not missed out on any social events:

Instead of missing out on social events to keep a check on the diet, Ellena ensures to save calories during the day or the week. She also read up the menu of the event before visiting, to plan her meal ahead.

Tracked calories, ate chocolate:

“I’ve not had to make any drastic changes or cut out any of my favourite foods. I’ve actually eaten chocolate every day,” read an excerpt of her post. Ellena tracked her calories, and pushed her breakfast to 10 AM. She aimed for at least 140 grams of protein every day through 3 meals and 2 snacks.

ALSO READ: Woman reveals how she 'lost 20 kg at home with just a pair of dumbbells' after years of wasting money on gym memberships

Been accountable:

“It was never about the scales, but I just want to be clear that they haven’t always dropped. There have been weeks where they’ve not budged, however I’ve not let that stop me and this is why I’ve got the results I have. I’ve stayed consistent,” wrote Ellena as she shared that she tracked her weight, took photos of herself every day and logged her weights in the gym.

Increased energy expenditure:

She increased her energy expenditure in the gym. She aimed for 8000 or more steps every day, 30 minutes of running and 3 resistance training workouts per week. “But sometimes this hasn't happened and that is okay. Life happens,” she added.

ALSO READ: How to lose 2 kg a month without strict diet or gym 'in safe and healthy manner', according to fitness coach and doctor

Been consistent:

“Most importantly, the key to my progress has been consistency. I've not given up when the scales haven’t dropped and I’ve not thrown in the towel when I’ve had a social event,” Ellena wrote as she shared her weight transformation journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.