World Leprosy Day: Why we can’t forget this disease yet; how it affects the body

Leprosy or Hansen’s disease is a chronic infectious disease caused by a slow-growing bacteria, Mycobacterium leprae (M. leprae). It is difficult to contract and most people will never develop the disease even if exposed to leprosy bacilli. People who are living with highly advanced leprosy patients in proximity for a long time are prone to getting the disease.

Leprosy primarily affects the skin and peripheral nerves. Some of the symptoms include discoloured patches of skin, growths (nodules) on the skin, thick, stiff or dry skin, painless ulcers on the soles of feet, numbness of affected areas of the skin, muscle weakness or paralysis, eye problems that may lead to blindness

World Leprosy Day is celebrated in India on January 30 every year on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary while the day is observed annually on the last Sunday across the globe. The day is aimed at celebrating people who have experienced leprosy, raising awareness of the disease, and calling for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination.

“Don’t forget leprosy" awareness campaign was launched by Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination in August 2021 which aims to keep leprosy from slipping from view amid the Covid pandemic and ensure that the needs of those affected by the disease are not neglected.

In an email interview with HT Digital, Dr Joydeepa Darlong, Head of Knowledge Management, The Leprosy Mission Trust talks about leprosy, its symptoms, treatment and the stigma attached to the disease.

What are the causes of leprosy?

Leprosy, often known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by a slow-growing bacteria M. leprae. When a leprosy patient coughs or sneezes, droplets containing the bacterium might be inhaled by another person and thus transmitted. Most cases of leprosy transmission occur because of repeated and long-term contact with an infected, undiagnosed and untreated individual.

Tell us more about the infection that causes the disease.

Leprosy is an age-old disease and was earlier considered to be a highly contagious disease, but now we understand that it is slow to transmit and is easily treated once diagnosed early. However, a lot of stigma and prejudice remains about the disease, especially among those with deformity and those suffering from it are isolated and discriminated against in many places where the disease is seen. Continued commitment to fighting the stigma through awareness, early treatment and improving access to treatment will lead to a world free of this completely treatable disease.

What are the symptoms of leprosy?

Leprosy primarily affects the skin and peripheral nerves. This nerve damage can lead to loss of feeling in the arms and legs and cause muscle weakness. Numbness in palms and soles can cause inadvertent injuries and burns leading to ulcers and loss of digits. This can cause disfigurement in patients. It can also affect the eyes and ultimately lead to blindness.

How does it spread from one person to another?

The bacteria that cause leprosy are spread through small droplets from infected people's noses and mouths. It is important to understand that the bacteria are not spread by casual contact with an infected person, like shaking hands, hugging, or sitting next to them on a bus or at a table during a meal. One can catch it only if they come into close and repeated contact with nose and mouth droplets from someone with untreated leprosy.

Leprosy cannot be passed on to unborn children by pregnant women who have the disease. It is also not spread through sexual contact.

How can leprosy be prevented or cured?

Leprosy majorly affects the skin, eyes, peripheral nerves, and upper respiratory tract. The disease is curable with a combination of antibiotics that include dapsone with rifampicin, and clofazimine called multidrug therapy (MDT).

If leprosy is detected on time, most of the cases can be cured between 6 to 12 months if the MDT is ingested correctly and regularly. The multi-drug therapy is being donated by Novartis to World Health Organization (WHO) and is provided free of cost by the government. Over the past 20 years, more than 16 million leprosy patients have been treated with MDT.

How does leprosy affect the nerves?

Leprosy can affect the peripheral nervous system (PNS) by:

• Sensory nerve damage: When the sensory nerves are damaged, they cannot register pain, touch, and temperature. This leaves the extremities of hands and feet vulnerable to burns and injuries that can result in loss of fingers, toes, hands, and feet.

• Eye nerve damage: When the eye is affected, it can lead to blindness, particularly if the person does not know how to prevent injury due to dust or other irritants.

Can you elaborate on its complications if not treated in time?

Without treatment, leprosy can permanently damage the skin, nerves, arms, legs, feet, and eyes.

Complications of leprosy can include:

• Blindness or glaucoma

• Iritis/inflammation of the iris

• Disfiguration of the face (including permanent swelling, bumps, and lumps)

• Muscle weakness that leads to claw-like hands or not being able to move the feet

• Permanent damage to the inside of the nose, which can lead to nosebleeds and a chronic stuffy nose

• Nerve damage can lead to a dangerous loss of feeling. If one has leprosy-related nerve damage, one may not feel pain when they get cuts, burns, or other injuries on the hands, legs, or feet.

If untreated, leprosy affects the patient's nerves and muscles of the hands and feet, eventually leading to severe deformities and permanent impairment, which have become stigmatizing symbols associated with the disease.