Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today August 12, 2024: This Sawan Somwar morning, try this time-saving samak fried rice for working professionals. Recipe inside
Aug 12, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for August 12, 2024.
Latest news on August 12, 2024: An easy-to-make Samak fried rice.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 12, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Recipes News LIVE: This Sawan Somwar morning, try this time-saving samak fried rice for working professionals. Recipe inside
- This morning, try this easy-to-make samak fried recipe. It is a perfect dish for working professionals looking for lunch options to cook in the morning.