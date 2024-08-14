Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today August 14, 2024: Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata are the best food destinations: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024
Aug 14, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for August 14, 2024.
Latest news on August 14, 2024: Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata are the best food destinations: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 14, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Travel News LIVE: Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata are the best food destinations: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024
- This long weekend, travel to the best 3 domestic food destinations i.e. Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata, according to Godrej Food Trends Report 2024