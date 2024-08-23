Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today August 23, 2024: This morning, try these 5 exercises for toned and defined arms

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 23, 2024 6:00 AM IST
    Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for August 23, 2024.
    Latest news on August 23, 2024: When we work on stretching and strengthening the arm muscles, we develop more strength and are able to perform difficult tasks with ease.
    Latest news on August 23, 2024: When we work on stretching and strengthening the arm muscles, we develop more strength and are able to perform difficult tasks with ease.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 6:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: This morning, try these 5 exercises for toned and defined arms

    • From bicep curls to lateral raise, here is a list of five workouts that can help in getting toned arms.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today August 23, 2024: This morning, try these 5 exercises for toned and defined arms
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes