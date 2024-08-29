Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today August 29, 2024: Kickstart your morning with 6 easy yoga poses if you sit all day or work from home
Aug 29, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for August 29, 2024.
Latest news on August 29, 2024: From the Downward Facing Dog Pose to the Chair Pose, here are 6 easy yoga poses to try if you sit all day or work from home.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 29, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Kickstart your morning with 6 easy yoga poses if you sit all day or work from home
- Start your morning with these easy yoga asanas that will help you if you sit all day or work from home.