Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today August 30, 2024: This morning, start your day with these 5 yoga asanas for strong legs
Aug 30, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Latest news on August 30, 2024: Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose
Health News LIVE: This morning, start your day with these 5 yoga asanas for strong legs
- From the dancer pose to high lunges, here are five yoga asanas that can help in boosting leg strength and mobility.
Aug 30, 2024 5:33 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A wok to remember
- For us, no food is as comforting as Indian Chinese. But even the most familiar dishes travelled the world before they went local
Aug 30, 2024 5:33 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Stretch out, soften up
- What do you get when you elongate the Thar and add two doors? An SUV that Roxx and gives city folks an off-road fave
Aug 30, 2024 5:33 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: Spectator by Seema Goswami: Show them your best side
- There’s always a right time to visit a city to catch it in its best moments. Festivals, monsoons, and spring are a few shortcuts
Aug 30, 2024 5:31 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: Verse-case scenario: See what’s changed with love songs today
- Do you believe in life after love, after love, after love? As songs about romance fall off the charts, musicians tell us what’s changed and what’s filling the void in our playlists and hearts
Aug 30, 2024 5:27 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: Book covers are turning into works of art. See how it’s done
- Embroidery, art, metaphors and new minimalist styles. Indian novels are playing it bold and creative with their covers. And picking up prizes too
Aug 30, 2024 5:14 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: Just let me cancel, OMG! How to bail on plans without the guilt
- We all need an escape from social obligations at times. A guide to saying no to plans with a friend without pissing them off
Aug 30, 2024 5:12 AM IST
Brunch News LIVE: A rerun for your money: Why only few shows pass the rewatch test
- Some old shows feel like a hug. Some just seem cringey. What makes for a rewatch and which gems are hiding on streaming networks?