Live
Lifestyle News Live Today December 14, 2024: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red dress worth over ₹2 lakh at Red Sea Film Festival dinner with Nick Jonas, Johnny Depp
Dec 14, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 14, 2024.
Latest news on December 14, 2024: Priyanka Chopra at Red Sea Film Festival dinner with Nick Jonas and others; her red Versace dress costs over ₹2 lakh. (Instagram/Mohammed Al Turki)
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 14, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red dress worth over ₹2 lakh at Red Sea Film Festival dinner with Nick Jonas, Johnny Depp
- Priyanka Chopra was 'lady in red' as she attended a dinner with Nick Jonas at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.