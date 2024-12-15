Live
Lifestyle News Live Today December 15, 2024: Suhana Khan steals the show in little black dress priced at ₹4.2 lakh; even her tiny bag costs lakhs
Dec 15, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 15, 2024.
Latest news on December 15, 2024: Suhana Khan shows how to wear the little black dress during an outing in Mumbai on Saturday.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 15, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Suhana Khan steals the show in little black dress priced at ₹4.2 lakh; even her tiny bag costs lakhs
- Fashion trends come and go, but the LBD will stay in style forever. That's exactly what Suhana Khan proved with her latest OOTD.
Dec 15, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: Audiobooks are booming, thanks to streaming subscriptions
- As Amazon opens access to Audible, expect demand to grow