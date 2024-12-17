Live
Lifestyle News Live Today December 17, 2024: Budget travel guide: How to visit Kazakhstan in less than ₹1.10 lakh
Dec 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 17, 2024.
Latest news on December 17, 2024: If you are going to Kazakhstan for the first time, stick to Almaty and Astana.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Travel News LIVE: Budget travel guide: How to visit Kazakhstan in less than ₹1.10 lakh
- A quick getaway from India, Kazakhstan has stunning landscapes, ancient cities, vast steppes and is also a great skiing destination.