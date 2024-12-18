Lifestyle News Live Today December 18, 2024: Hina Khan feels ‘nice and cute’ in striped dress and blazer look on dinner date. See pics

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Dec 18, 2024 8:24 AM IST
    Dec 18, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Hina Khan feels ‘nice and cute’ in striped dress and blazer look on dinner date. See pics

    • Amid her battle with breast cancer, Hina Khan went on a dinner date in a chic black and white striped dress and blazer. She shared the photos on Instagram.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 18, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Yoga trends 2024: Desk yoga to eco-friendly practices, know the trends that ruled this year

    • Yoga is a practice that helps in connecting with the body and mind, and strengthening mental and physical health. Here are the trends that ruled 2024.
    Read the full story here

