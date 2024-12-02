Live
Lifestyle News Live Today December 2, 2024: Woman who lost 72 kg breaks down 5 things she did every day that made the weight loss possible
Dec 2, 2024 9:30 AM IST
- A fitness coach revealed her weight loss success story of shedding almost 72 kg by consistently following 5 daily habits. Check them out.
Dec 2, 2024 8:23 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor looks ‘PHAT’ in stunning silver Sabyasachi saree at Filmfare OTT Awards; take notes for wedding season
- Kareena Kapoor stunned at the Filmfare OTT Awards in a silver Sabyasachi saree, exuding glam and elegance with a PHAT look that turned heads on the red carpet.