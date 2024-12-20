Edit Profile
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
    Lifestyle News Live Today December 20, 2024: Listicle: 10 celeb kids who’ve found fame away from their parents

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 20, 2024 5:45 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 20, 2024.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 20, 2024 5:45 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: Listicle: 10 celeb kids who’ve found fame away from their parents

    • Who said privilege was a bad thing? These 10 celeb kids are clapping back at their family legacies and forging ahead on their own
    Dec 20, 2024 5:38 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: It’s rally been a treat

    • For car lovers, the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE is an opportunity to see – and talk about – rare, timeless cars in all their glory
    Dec 20, 2024 5:37 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: Spectator by Seema Goswami: Mess around and find out

    • Live while you’re young. It’s the time to make mistakes, experiment with jobs and relationships, and flirt with new cities
    Dec 20, 2024 5:34 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: Man of the moments: Sunil Chhetri looks back at life on and off the field

    • Sunil Chhetri has retired from football, but he’s not done yet. The 40-year-old legend talks about the moments that defined his career. And why his biggest achievement is off the field
    Dec 20, 2024 5:30 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: Give in to the algo rhythm: How Insta dancers are thinking on their feet

    • Viral moves, hook steps, even fakers. Insta has changed how dance evolves. See how these creators stay on their toes
    Dec 20, 2024 5:25 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: No consolation: Why second place counts too

    • History rarely celebrates the runner-up. But we should. It’s where the tales of grit and comebacks lie
    Dec 20, 2024 5:22 AM IST

    Brunch News LIVE: This Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

    • This week, we’re going cartoon crazy, loving a cameo, seeing a new side of Ananya Panday, happy for Selena and side-eyeing Bryan Adams
