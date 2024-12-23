Lifestyle News Live Today December 23, 2024: Merry Christmas 2024: Easy Santa Claus, Christmas trees drawing ideas for kids and classic poems for school

Edit Profile
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 23, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Merry Christmas 2024: Easy Santa Claus, Christmas trees drawing ideas for kids and classic poems for school

    • Celebrate Christmas 2024 with kids. Discover easy Santa Claus and Christmas tree drawing ideas, fun poems, and songs to spark their creativity and holiday joy.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 23, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Katrina Kaif walks hand in hand with Vicky Kaushal in stylish winter outfit. Loved her trench coat? Here’s how to get it

    • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal nailed winter style at the airport, with Katrina’s chic trench coat look stealing the spotlight. Here’s how you can rock it too.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 23, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Suhana Khan's sultry dress to Ananya Panday's 3 chic looks; 5 Bollywood-inspired red outfits for your Christmas party

    • Need a stylish red ensemble for your upcoming Christmas party? Take cues from Bollywood beauties, including Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. 
    Read the full story here

