Lifestyle News Live Today December 23, 2024: Merry Christmas 2024: Easy Santa Claus, Christmas trees drawing ideas for kids and classic poems for school
Dec 23, 2024 9:24 AM IST
Latest news on December 23, 2024: Christmas 2024 brings joy and creativity for children, offering festive activities like drawing and singing.
Festivals News LIVE: Merry Christmas 2024: Easy Santa Claus, Christmas trees drawing ideas for kids and classic poems for school
- Celebrate Christmas 2024 with kids. Discover easy Santa Claus and Christmas tree drawing ideas, fun poems, and songs to spark their creativity and holiday joy.
Dec 23, 2024 8:17 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Katrina Kaif walks hand in hand with Vicky Kaushal in stylish winter outfit. Loved her trench coat? Here’s how to get it
- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal nailed winter style at the airport, with Katrina’s chic trench coat look stealing the spotlight. Here’s how you can rock it too.
Dec 23, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Suhana Khan's sultry dress to Ananya Panday's 3 chic looks; 5 Bollywood-inspired red outfits for your Christmas party
- Need a stylish red ensemble for your upcoming Christmas party? Take cues from Bollywood beauties, including Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.