Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today December 24, 2024: Priyanka Chopra spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA wearing luxe cashmere outfit. Guess how much it costs!

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 24, 2024 9:13 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 24, 2024.
    Latest news on December 24, 2024: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed holiday shopping in Los Angeles in chic cashmere outfits.
    Latest news on December 24, 2024: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed holiday shopping in Los Angeles in chic cashmere outfits.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 24, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Priyanka Chopra spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA wearing luxe cashmere outfit. Guess how much it costs!

    • Priyanka Chopra was spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA, sporting a chic cashmere outfit. Want to know how much her look costs? Read on!
    Read the full story here

    Dec 24, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Merry Christmas 2024: Top 30 wishes, images, GIFs, Facebook and WhatsApp status options to celebrate with friends

    • Merry Christmas 2024: Celebrate Christmas 2024 with joy and love through heartfelt wishes and creative messages. 
    Read the full story here

    Dec 24, 2024 8:19 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Deepika Padukone flaunts her mom glow as she poses with Ranveer Singh in breezy maxi dress worth ₹30k

    • Deepika Padukone stuns in a breezy orange maxi dress at an intimate meet-and-greet, proving her post-pregnancy style is all about effortless elegance.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today December 24, 2024: Priyanka Chopra spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA wearing luxe cashmere outfit. Guess how much it costs!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes