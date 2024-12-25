Lifestyle News Live Today December 25, 2024: Bhumi Pednekar’s Christmas eve 2024 look in strapless burgundy dress is pure glamour. Find out how much it costs

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Dec 25, 2024 8:22 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 25, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Bhumi Pednekar’s Christmas eve 2024 look in strapless burgundy dress is pure glamour. Find out how much it costs

    • Bhumi Pednekar dazzled this Christmas Eve in a stunning off-shoulder burgundy dress. Here’s everything you need to know about her glam look and the price tag.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 25, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Pet News LIVE: Moo Deng to Taylor Swift's cat: Most adorable animals of 2024 that took internet by storm

    • Some cute animals ruled our screens in 2024, from Moo Deng to Taylor Swift's cat Benjamin Button. Here's a look at the most adorable animals of 2024.
    Read the full story here

