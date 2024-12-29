Edit Profile
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
    Lifestyle News Live Today December 29, 2024: PV Sindhu was a divine bride in white ethnic look for haldi, embracing minimal beauty for her pre-wedding bash. See pics

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 29, 2024 8:55 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for December 29, 2024.
    Dec 29, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: PV Sindhu was a divine bride in white ethnic look for haldi, embracing minimal beauty for her pre-wedding bash. See pics

    • PV Sindhu's white lehenga stood out as an unconventional haldi outfit choice without seeming too simple.
    Dec 29, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Preity Zinta's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 49: 'There is nothing more anti-ageing and healthy than...'

    • Preity Zinta is an actor who’s shown us all by example how to be fit at any age. According to her, portion control is ‘very important’ for staying in shape.
