Lifestyle News Live Today December 3, 2024: Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist shares if egg masks actually make hair healthy; reveals 'what truly works'
Dec 3, 2024 9:12 AM IST
Latest news on December 3, 2024: Eggs are often used in DIY hair masks. (Pexels)
Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist shares if egg masks actually make hair healthy; reveals 'what truly works'
- The internet and celebs like Janhvi Kapoor will convince you to try DIY hair masks. Now, a celebrity hairstylist has revealed if they have 'lasting results'.
Dec 3, 2024 8:48 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Mona Patel is back; wears iconic corset worth ₹1.43 crore to British Fashion Awards: ‘My backup look for Met’
- Mona Patel dazzled at the British Fashion Awards in a 1996 Christian Lacroix corset valued at over $169,000 (approximately ₹1.43 crore).