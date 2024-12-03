Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today December 3, 2024: Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist shares if egg masks actually make hair healthy; reveals 'what truly works'

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 3, 2024 9:12 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 3, 2024.
    Latest news on December 3, 2024: Eggs are often used in DIY hair masks. (Pexels)
    Latest news on December 3, 2024: Eggs are often used in DIY hair masks. (Pexels)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 3, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist shares if egg masks actually make hair healthy; reveals 'what truly works'

    • The internet and celebs like Janhvi Kapoor will convince you to try DIY hair masks. Now, a celebrity hairstylist has revealed if they have 'lasting results'.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 3, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Mona Patel is back; wears iconic corset worth ₹1.43 crore to British Fashion Awards: ‘My backup look for Met’

    • Mona Patel dazzled at the British Fashion Awards in a 1996 Christian Lacroix corset valued at over $169,000 (approximately 1.43 crore). 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today December 3, 2024: Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist shares if egg masks actually make hair healthy; reveals 'what truly works'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes