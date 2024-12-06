Live
Lifestyle News Live Today December 6, 2024: Kareena Kapoor remains iconic as she wows in purple gown at Red Sea International Film Festival; know it's insane price
Dec 6, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 6, 2024.
Latest news on December 6, 2024: Kareena Kapoor dazzles in an Oscar de la Renta gown.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 6, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor remains iconic as she wows in purple gown at Red Sea International Film Festival; know it's insane price
- Kareena Kapoor wowed fans at the Red Sea International Film Festival in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown. Compliments poured in for her luxurious look.
Dec 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Scented candles, home fragrances are bad news for indoor air quality! Study explains why
- Scented candles, home fragrances and incense sticks add to indoor air pollution and can lead to both short-term and long-term health effects.