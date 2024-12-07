Edit Profile
    Lifestyle News Live Today December 7, 2024: Is your child suffering from juvenile arthritis? Know warning signs, prevention tips to manage pain

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 7, 2024 8:56 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 7, 2024.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 7, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    • Navigating juvenile arthritis pain during the winter season can be challenging. Know the preventive measures to follow.
    Dec 7, 2024 7:57 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman who lost 20 kilos, shares her intermittent fasting plan; here’s what she ate in a week

    • Aanchal Chugh shared her intermittent fasting plan for the entire week. Know how this diet plan works for weight loss.
