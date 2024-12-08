Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Sunday, Dec 8, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today December 8, 2024: Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months reveals her 5 rules for flat stomach: ‘No need to train 7 days a week’

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 8, 2024 8:40 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 8, 2024.
    Latest news on December 8, 2024: Leana has shared her top tips to get a toned stomach. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)
    Latest news on December 8, 2024: Leana has shared her top tips to get a toned stomach. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months reveals her 5 rules for flat stomach: ‘No need to train 7 days a week’

    • Want to get your ‘dream body’ and a toned stomach? Then you cannot miss these tips to get rid of belly fat.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 8, 2024 8:08 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Malaika Arora's little black dress from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert costs less than ₹2K

    • Malaika Arora made heads turn as she attended AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert in a stylish black outfit. Check out all the details of her affordable outfit.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today December 8, 2024: Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months reveals her 5 rules for flat stomach: ‘No need to train 7 days a week’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes