Monday, Dec 9, 2024
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
    Lifestyle News Live Today December 9, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor brings desi magic as he poses with Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Pics

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 9, 2024 9:29 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for December 9, 2024.
    Latest news on December 9, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 9, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor brings desi magic as he poses with Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Pics

    • Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor posed with Olivia Wilde on the red carpet. See what they wore.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 9, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora serve glamour; Akshay Kumar wears all-white at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event

    • Celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, attended the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event in Mumbai. See who wore what. 
    Read the full story here

