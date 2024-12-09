Lifestyle News Live Today December 9, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor brings desi magic as he poses with Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Pics

Live
Fashion News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor brings desi magic as he poses with Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Pics
- Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor posed with Olivia Wilde on the red carpet. See what they wore.
Dec 9, 2024 8:39 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora serve glamour; Akshay Kumar wears all-white at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event
- Celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, attended the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event in Mumbai. See who wore what.