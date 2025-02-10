Live
Lifestyle News Live Today February 10, 2025: Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares why a protein-rich post-workout meal is important
Feb 10, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 10, 2025.
Latest news on February 10, 2025: Mahtab Ekay shared why having a protein-rich meal after workout is essential.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 10, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares why a protein-rich post-workout meal is important
- Having a protein and carb-rich post-workout meal helps in muscle repair and rehydration. But is protein shake a good choice?