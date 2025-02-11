Edit Profile
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today February 11, 2025: Kangana Ranaut pairs boots with her gorgeous traditional attire as she dines at her restaurant in the mountains

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 11, 2025 8:30 AM IST
    Latest news on February 11, 2025: Kangana Ranaut poses in front of her Manali restaurant.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 11, 2025 8:30 AM IST

    • Kangana Ranaut posted pictures from her Manali restaurant. The photos show her dressed in a gorgeous traditional attire, which she paired with boots.
    Feb 11, 2025 8:11 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Promise Day 2025: Date, history, significance and meaningful ways to celebrate this special day before Valentine's Day

    • Promise Day 2015: Celebrated on February 11, it is a day to make heartfelt commitments to loved ones, strengthening bonds with promises of love, trust, support.
    Feb 11, 2025 8:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Worried about muscle loss and aging: Nutritionist shares her rulebook for healthy protein intake

    • From keeping a track of our protein intake to strength training 3-4 days in a week, here’s how to manage muscle loss and aging.
    Feb 11, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Chaat to chaas: Indian diet tips to eat granola for digestion and heart health

    • From boosting energy to digestion and heart health: Here's why granola deserves a spot in your diet and the right ways for Indians to eat this superfood.
