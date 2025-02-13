Edit Profile
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today February 13, 2025: Deepika Padukone takes over Dubai in black gown for Cartier; we can't take eyes off her massive 63.76-carat necklace

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 13, 2025 8:13 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 13, 2025.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2025 8:13 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Deepika Padukone takes over Dubai in black gown for Cartier; we can't take eyes off her massive 63.76-carat necklace

    • Deepika Padukone attended Cartier's 25th anniversary celebrations in Dubai dressed in a black gown and a massive 63.76-carat necklace. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Fat loss coach shares 9 harsh fitness truths that can slow down weight loss

    • From cutting down alcohol intake to underestimating calorie intake, here are a few harsh fitness truths that one needs to know about weight loss.
    Read the full story here

