Live
Lifestyle News Live Today February 22, 2025: Suhana Khan brings regal elegance to Aadar Jain wedding in dramatic white lehenga, extravagant diamond jewellery. Watch
Feb 22, 2025 7:57 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 22, 2025.
Latest news on February 22, 2025: Suhana Khan wore a stunning Torani lehenga for the wedding festivities. (Pic courtesy: X/ jviciouslady)
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 22, 2025 7:57 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Suhana Khan brings regal elegance to Aadar Jain wedding in dramatic white lehenga, extravagant diamond jewellery. Watch
- Suhana Khan looked like a dream in her white lehenga worth ₹2.9 lakh as she attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai on Friday.
Feb 22, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: Woman who dropped 25 kilos, shares 6 lessons she learnt on weight loss
- From maintaining ahealthy balance in diet to being comfortable in our own bodies, here are a few weight loss lessons to know.