New Delhi120C
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today February 23, 2025: Best Converse sneakers for all occasions: 2025 edition for the fashion forward clan

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 23, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 23, 2025.
    Latest news on February 23, 2025: Converse sneakers are a must have for all the sneaker heads out there! Grab your pick from this top sneaker brand today!

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2025 8:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best Converse sneakers for all occasions: 2025 edition for the fashion forward clan

    • Discover the top Converse sneakers for men, women, and kids, with detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and FAQs to help you make the best choice.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 23, 2025 7:57 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani showcases timeless beauty of Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery in white saree look rooted in Indian heritage

    • In a beautiful fashion homage to Indian craftsmanship, Nita Ambani attended a US event wearing a Chikankari saree with a striking diamond and emerald necklace.
    Read the full story here

