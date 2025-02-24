Lifestyle News Live Today February 24, 2025: Is sugar addiction real? Doctor says children who don't drink alcohol can have the same diseases as alcoholics

Live
Feb 24, 2025 9:54 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Is sugar addiction real? Doctor says children who don't drink alcohol can have the same diseases as alcoholics
- In a recent video, Dr Robert highlighted that food addiction is similar to alcoholism, stressing that both sugar and alcohol are metabolised similarly.
Feb 24, 2025 9:40 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: Maha Shivratri 2025: When is Mahashivratri? Know the correct date, time, shubh muhurat, Shivratri parana time
- Maha Shivratri 2025: If you are celebrating the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, know the correct date, time, shubh muhurat, and Shivratri parana time.
Feb 24, 2025 9:22 AM IST
Art and Culture News LIVE: Step inside Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia's serene Mumbai home with traditional Indian design and decor. Watch
- Dipika Chikhlia rose to fame in the late 80s for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan. Here's a virtual tour of her Mumbai home.
Feb 24, 2025 8:52 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Hania Aamir drips in gold full Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om style in video; her Rahul Mishra gown steals the show
- Hania Aamir shared a new video in which she reenacted Deepika Padukone's character Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om, dressed in a gold gown.