Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today February 24, 2025: Is sugar addiction real? Doctor says children who don't drink alcohol can have the same diseases as alcoholics

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 24, 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 24, 2025.
    Latest news on February 24, 2025: Sugar addiction is quite serious, per Dr Robert Lustig.
    Latest news on February 24, 2025: Sugar addiction is quite serious, per Dr Robert Lustig.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2025 9:54 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Is sugar addiction real? Doctor says children who don't drink alcohol can have the same diseases as alcoholics

    • In a recent video, Dr Robert highlighted that food addiction is similar to alcoholism, stressing that both sugar and alcohol are metabolised similarly.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 9:40 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Maha Shivratri 2025: When is Mahashivratri? Know the correct date, time, shubh muhurat, Shivratri parana time

    • Maha Shivratri 2025: If you are celebrating the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, know the correct date, time, shubh muhurat, and Shivratri parana time.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 9:22 AM IST

    Art and Culture News LIVE: Step inside Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia's serene Mumbai home with traditional Indian design and decor. Watch

    • Dipika Chikhlia rose to fame in the late 80s for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan. Here's a virtual tour of her Mumbai home.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 8:52 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Hania Aamir drips in gold full Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om style in video; her Rahul Mishra gown steals the show

    • Hania Aamir shared a new video in which she reenacted Deepika Padukone's character Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om, dressed in a gold gown. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today February 24, 2025: Is sugar addiction real? Doctor says children who don't drink alcohol can have the same diseases as alcoholics
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes