New Delhi220C
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today February 27, 2025: Sushmita Sen dazzles with her evergreen elegance in sequin saree for attending a family wedding. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 27, 2025 8:35 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 27, 2025.
    Latest news on February 27, 2025: Sushmita Sen dazzles in a saree.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2025 8:35 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Sushmita Sen dazzles with her evergreen elegance in sequin saree for attending a family wedding. Watch

    • Sushmita Sen attended a wedding of a loved one recently for which she wore a multi-coloured sequinned chiffon saree. Let's decode how she styled the ensemble.
    Feb 27, 2025 8:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best women night dresses you can shop online; Top picks that are comfortable, fashionable and quick to buy

    • Looking for the perfect women night dress? Check out our list of the best options available online.
