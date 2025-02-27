Lifestyle News Live Today February 27, 2025: Sushmita Sen dazzles with her evergreen elegance in sequin saree for attending a family wedding. Watch

Live

By

Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for February 27, 2025.

Latest news on February 27, 2025: Sushmita Sen dazzles in a saree.

Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More