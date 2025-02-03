Live
Lifestyle News Live Today February 3, 2025: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: Know everything from cost and risks to ideal age
Latest news on February 3, 2025: By sharing her story, Karishma Mehta has taken the conversation around egg freezing, fertility, and women's reproductive choices forward. (Instagram/ karimehta05)
Health News LIVE: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: Know everything from cost and risks to ideal age
- Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta’s decision to get her eggs frozen is grabbing attention. Find out what's the optimal age for egg freezing is, and much more.
Feb 3, 2025 9:05 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'indecent' nude look at Grammys 2025 angers internet: 'He's humiliating her on purpose'
- This was Bianca Censori's first Grammys appearance, and it's safe to say it was unforgettable. Kanye West even shared her pics, which sparked more controversy.
Feb 3, 2025 8:56 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Junaid Khan defends his viral bag during Loveyapa promotions, reveals what's inside it: 'I don't have an entourage'
- Junaid Khan recently revealed what is inside his ‘viral’ backpack that he is seen carrying around with him wherever he goes, even during Loveyapa promotions.