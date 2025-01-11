Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today January 11, 2025: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals 5 signs 'you are on a wrong diet'

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 11, 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 11, 2025.
    Latest news on January 11, 2025: If all the foods you eat only have English names and not local or vernacular names, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says your diet may not be wrong. (Pexels)
    Latest news on January 11, 2025: If all the foods you eat only have English names and not local or vernacular names, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says your diet may not be wrong. (Pexels)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 11, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals 5 signs 'you are on a wrong diet'

    • These signs suggest that your diet might be unsustainable, unhealthy, or even harmful. Here's what Rujuta Diwekar has said.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today January 11, 2025: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals 5 signs 'you are on a wrong diet'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes