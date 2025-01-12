Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today January 12, 2025: Rice to ginger: Health coach says these 4 foods can turn toxic when you refrigerate them. Here's what expert says

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 12, 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 12, 2025.
    Latest news on January 12, 2025: From ginger to rice, here are the 4 food items that turn toxic when you refrigerate them.
    Latest news on January 12, 2025: From ginger to rice, here are the 4 food items that turn toxic when you refrigerate them.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 12, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Rice to ginger: Health coach says these 4 foods can turn toxic when you refrigerate them. Here's what expert says

    • Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda warned against refrigerating onions, ginger, garlic, and rice in an Instagram video. Here's what an expert has to say. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today January 12, 2025: Rice to ginger: Health coach says these 4 foods can turn toxic when you refrigerate them. Here's what expert says
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes