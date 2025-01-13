Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 13, 2025: Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare secrets to glowing skin and hair: ‘I swear by ubtan, coconut oil’
Jan 13, 2025 9:52 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 13, 2025.
Latest news on January 13, 2025: Latest news on January 13, 2025: Discover Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare tips and timeless remedies.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 13, 2025 9:52 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare secrets to glowing skin and hair: ‘I swear by ubtan, coconut oil’
- Sonam Kapoor swears by natural skincare for glowing skin and hair. From ubtan to coconut oil, here’s how she keeps her beauty routine simple and effective.
Jan 13, 2025 9:28 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Hrithik Roshan shares fitness mantra for toned physique at 51 in workout video: ‘Just get your best body once’
- Hrithik Roshan's fitness mantra is inspiring, especially because he's maintained a toned body at 51. Fans are calling his new workout video 'best' motivation.
Jan 13, 2025 8:43 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Woman who lost 8 inches of belly fat reveals 10 easy home exercises that helped her achieve a flatter tummy. Watch
- Fitness trainer Ambika Jain recently shared 10 easy home exercises on Instagram that helped her shed 8 inches of belly fat.