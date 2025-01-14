Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 14, 2025: Trying to lose weight? Dietician says, avoid these five breakfast options
Jan 14, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 14, 2025.
Latest news on January 14, 2025: “5 breakfasts I would never recommend as a dietician," wrote Muntaha.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 14, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Trying to lose weight? Dietician says, avoid these five breakfast options
- From paratha with butter or ghee to puris with halwa or chana, here are five breakfast options that should be avoided.